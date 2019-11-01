Sinatra & Co. sells Trinity Place apartments

Developer Nick Sinatra sold another small Buffalo property this week, continuing his spate of sales as he repositions his portfolio, raises cash and focuses on his bigger projects.

Sinatra & Co. Redevelopment LLC sold a pair of apartment buildings with nine units in all at 56 and 58 Trinity Place for $505,000. The buyer, 147 West Tupper LLC, is registered to the address of Christopher Wan's contracting company, Dyno Group Inc., just three blocks away.

The dual two-story buildings — one with four one-bedroom units and one with five — sit on 0.05 acres just west of South Elmwood Avenue, north of West Tupper Street.