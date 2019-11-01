Shrubsall bail-jumping trial to begin March 30

The bail-jumping trial of William C. Shrubsall, who fled to Canada while being tried in a sexual abuse case in 1996, is scheduled to begin March 30.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. set the date Friday.

Shrubsall, 48, a Niagara Falls native who killed his mother with a baseball bat in 1988 but received youthful offender status on appeal, was convicted of assaulting several women in Canada and was held in prison there from 1998 until this January, when he was deported back to the United States.

Shrubsall – who while in Canada changed his name to Ethan Simon Templar MacLeod – is now serving a 2 1/3-to-7-year sentence for the sexual abuse charge of which he was convicted in absentia in 1996. A bail-jumping conviction could double that sentence.

Niagara County District Attorney Caroline A. Wojtaszek estimated the trial in Lockport will last about a week.

No plea bargain is being offered in the case, she said.