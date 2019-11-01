Roofer who stole, emptied employer's van given chance at drug treatment

An employee of a Buffalo contractor who stole his employer's van and removed all the tools was admitted to a court-supervised drug treatment program this week.

William A. Cruz, 47, of Lockport-Olcott Road, Newfane, also owes $11,045 in restitution to B&J Development and Contracting.

Cruz pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary before State Supreme Court Justice Richard A. Kloch Sr.

Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Joel M. Grundy said Cruz risks up to seven years in prison if he fails in treatment, through the judicial diversion program.

Cruz, a roofer, stole the van from a job site on Amanda Lane in the Town of Lockport June 25. The van, minus all the tools inside, was found two days later at the Lockport Walmart.

Cruz was arrested July 2.