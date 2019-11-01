Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins to make first career start vs. Bills

Dwayne Haskins will make the first start of his NFL career for the Washington Redskins when they visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at New Era Field.

With Case Keenum in concussion protocol, Haskins took the majority of the first-team practice snaps in preparation this week.

“I get hyped every day I get to put a helmet on,” Haskins said this week. “Even more excited to put a first start on film, even more excited about it.”

Sunday could be the start of the Haskins era in Washington. Fans have clamored for the rookie first-round pick, considering the team is 1-7 and not in contention for a playoff spot.

Interim head coach Bill Callahan has been adamant that the team is still trying to win and said Haskins wasn’t ready to be the No. 1, but he has no choice given the injuries. If he performs well or Keenum’s head injury lingers, however, Haskins could have the opportunity to earn the job full time.

Colt McCoy will be the backup Sunday against the Bills.

Haskins has faced plenty of criticism in his short time in the league and has been a frequent subject of national media attention. While he continues to struggle with parts of the presnap operation and there have been concerns about how quickly he has picked up the playbook, he also is still eight games into his career after starting only one season at Ohio State. The 22-year-old acknowledged that he has made some changes recently, though he didn’t share the details.

“I don’t think it has nothing to do with this week. I just think it’s a change in me,” Haskins said. “A lot of stuff [caused the change]. A lot of stuff. I’m just excited to keep working.”

Haskins has thrown for 140 yards with four interceptions and no touchdowns with a 54.5 completion percentage in his two appearances.

In Bills' injury news, right tackle Cody Ford (elbow), safety Kurt Coleman (hamstring) and cornerback Levi Wallace (shoulder) are listed as questionable. All were limited throughout the week.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson missed a second consecutive practice for personal reasons but is expected to play.

News wire services contributed to this report.