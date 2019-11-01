2 Buffalo police officers, civilian injured in car accident

Two Buffalo police officers and a civilian were treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a motor vehicle collision Friday at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Dodge Street, according to Buffalo police.
Both officers and the civilian were all transported to Erie County Medical Center.
Police were advising motorists to avoid the intersection where the accident occurred, as officers from the Buffalo Police accident investigations unit were still on the scene.
BPD is on scene of a police involved car accident at the intersection of Jefferson and Dodge Street. Two officers and a civilian have been transported to ECMC with injuries. Accident Investigation is on scene. Please avoid the intersection at this time.
