2 Buffalo police officers, civilian injured in car accident

Two Buffalo police officers and a civilian were treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a motor vehicle collision Friday at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Dodge Street, according to Buffalo police.

Both officers and the civilian were all transported to Erie County Medical Center.

Police were advising motorists to avoid the intersection where the accident occurred, as officers from the Buffalo Police accident investigations unit were still on the scene.

 

