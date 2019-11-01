Niagara Transformer plans research center in Cheektowaga

Niagara Transformer plans to open a $3.3 million research and development facility next month at its location in Cheektowaga.

The family-owned company makes substation-style transformers used around the world and at local sites including Tesla's South Buffalo plant, the UB stadium and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Niagara Transformer plans to add 10 to 15 jobs once its R&D center opens on Dale Road.

Niagara Transformer currently has about 100 employees.