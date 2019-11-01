Share this article

News' staff predictions for NFL Week 9

Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander defends Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
Published |Updated

Members of The News' sports staff will be picking games on BNblitz.com.

Here is how Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf see the slate for Week 9, beginning with the Thursday night game.

Point spreads are through Thursday morning. Asterisk indicates best bet.

THURSDAY Skurski Gaughan Wolf
49ers -10 at Cardinals Cardinals 49ers Cardinals
SUNDAY
at Bills -9.5 Redskins Bills Bills Redskins
at Panthers -4 Titans Panthers Panthers Titans
at Chiefs -4 Vikings Chiefs Vikings Vikings
Texans -1 at Jaguars Texans Jaguars Jaguars
Jets -3 at Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Jets
Browns -3 at Broncos Browns Browns Browns
at Eagles - 5 Bears Eagles Bears Eagles
Colts pick at Steelers Colts Steelers Colts
at Seahawks -6 Bucs Seahawks* Bucs Seahawks*
at Raiders -2 Lions Lions Raiders Raiders
Packers -3 at Chargers Packers Packers* Packers
Patriots -3.5 at Ravens Ravens Patriots Patriots
MONDAY  
Cowboys -7 at Giants Cowboys Giants Cowboys
Last week  6-9 9-6 8-7
Season 54-67 62-59 55-66

