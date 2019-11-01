Meetings to sell iPhones end with knifepoint robberies in North Buffalo

Two people who thought they were meeting up with a person who wanted to buy their iPhones got robbed at knifepoint Thursday afternoon in separate incidents outside a North Buffalo home, according to two police reports.

In both cases, the victims told police they exchanged Facebook messages with a man who told them to come to a house on Homer Avenue, just north of Hertel Avenue. The robberies happened at about noon and 1:15 p.m.

One of the victims, a Cheektowaga man, said the robber held a knife to his stomach and took $400 in cash and his phone, according to one of the reports.

The other victim, a Geneseo man, told officers the robber displayed a kitchen knife and took the phone.

Police agencies recommend anyone planning to sell items online meet the buyer and conduct the transaction in a public place where others are around.