Journey, the Pretenders team up for Darien Lake date

Journey and the Pretenders will be teaming up for a massive, 60-date 2020 summer tour that will include a stop at 7 p.m. July 18 in the Darien Lake Amphitheater (9993 Alleghany Road, Darien Center).

The San Francisco arena-rockers of Journey are well-versed in the summer amphitheater tours, promising a set that features "hits from start to finish" backed by some new onstage production.

As for the Pretenders, the veteran rockers shared the live album "The Pretenders with Friends" earlier this spring. Recorded in Atlantic City in 2006, the record features guest appearances by Iggy Pop, Shirley Manson and Kings of Leon.

Advance tickets are $35 to $149.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 8 through LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 800-745-3000.