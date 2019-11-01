Niagara Falls man who admitted to three robberies changes his mind

Joshua A. Carr of Niagara Falls, who pleaded guilty April 5 to three armed robberies in exchange for an sentencing limit of 18 years in prison, withdrew his guilty pleas Thursday and is headed for trial.

If convicted in the three cases, Carr, 19, of Ontario Avenue, risks a maximum of 40 years in prison.

Mary Jean Bowman, Niagara County second assistant district attorney, said Carr told County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III that he didn't want to admit to charges that could give him such a long sentence.

Carr's co-defendant, Brandon A. Ortiz, 21, of McKoon Avenue in the Falls, pleaded guilty and is serving a 16-year sentence.

Carr was charged with joining Ortiz for the robbery of a 7-Eleven store in the Falls Oct. 6, 2018, and an Oct. 9, 2018, home invasion in which six people were robbed and a car was stolen. Also, Carr allegedly acted alone in robbing a man on a Falls street April 15, 2018.