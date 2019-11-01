Duplicate Bridge: Nov. 2, 2019

The Airport Bridge Club will award extra points at no extra cost at all of its games during the coming week. The game Wednesday, Nov. 6, starts at noon following a lesson at 10 a.m. On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, the club also will have a lesson at 10 a.m. and a game at noon.

Bridge Club Meridian also will offer extra points at its game at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4.

The Bridge Center of Buffalo is having the annual meeting of members at noon today, Saturday, Nov. 2, followed by pot luck lunch and a club championship game. All are welcome to attend. No fee for BCB members, $10 non-members.

The Niagara Falls, Ont., Regional Tournament begins Tuesday, Nov. 5, and continues through Sunday, Nov. 10, in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5865 Falls Ave., directly across from the Rainbow Bridge. Pairs and team games begin at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, with pairs games at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Friday. Swiss teams start at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Tournament calendar

2019

Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5865 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 5, to Sunday, Nov. 10. For info, click this link.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Health and Senior Services Building, 2465 Bonadent Drive, Waterloo. Saturday, Nov. 16, and Sunday, Nov. 17. For info, click this link.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 9, to Sunday, Dec. 15.

2020

Toronto Intermediate/Novice Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. For info, click this link.

Toronto New Year Sectional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. For info, click this link.

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. For info, click this link.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, to Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Saturday, March 28, 2020, and Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, to Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Rochester Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Friday, April 17, 2020, and Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 24, 2020, to Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, to Monday, May 25, 2020.

Ithaca Sectional – Saturday, June 13, 2020, and Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 26, 2020, to Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, to Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Saturday, July 11, 2020, and Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, to Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, and Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, to Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, and Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, to Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, and Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

2021

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, to Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, to Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, to Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, to Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 16, 2021, to Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, to Monday, May 31, 2021.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 4, 2021, to Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, to Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Rochester Regional – RIT Inn and Conference Center, 5257 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, to Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, and Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, to Monday, Sept. 8, 2021.

Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, and Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, to Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, to Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5685 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, to Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2021, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2021.

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

Bridge Center of Buffalo.

Bridge Club Meridian.

Western New York Unit 116.

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version normally appears in the Life & Arts section in the Saturday edition of The Buffalo News.

If it’s not in its usual place, Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date, which should bring up a link to it on the Buffalo News website.

Sometimes the online version does not materialize on the Buffalo News website, at least not in a timely fashion. Worse yet, columns from previous weeks sometimes cannot be accessed on the News website. But all is not lost. They are available in an appendix to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

The online version contains unabridged scores and a longer list of notices. Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night.

Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson reached a career milestone of 2,500 master points in January. He blogs about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Emerald Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.

Duplicate scores

Week of Oct. 21 to Oct. 27

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – A/B: Marietta Kalman and Tova Reinhorn, 60.42%; Larry Abate and Vic Bergsten, 58.85%; Nadine Stein and Ron Henrikson, 58.33%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday morning – North-south, A/B/C: Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 56.85%; Linda Zittel and Jan Hasselback, 55.36%; east-west, A: Penny Shui and Ken Meier, 54.76%; B/C: Sharon Chang and Ron Henrikson, 54.17%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday afternoon – North-south, A: Larry Abate and Mike Silverman, 61.17%; John Ziemer and Alan Greer, 60.87%; B: Nadine Stein and Gay Simpson, 54%; C: Patty Porter and Florence Boyd, 40.25%; east-west, A: Martin Pieterse and Walt Olszewski, 69.75%; Martha and John Welte, 55%; B/C: Alex Miller and Marilyn Sultz, 47.92%.

Airport Bridge Club Thursday morning – Barbara Libby and Alan Greer, 63.19%; Art Schumacher and Ron Henrikson, 60.42%; Howard Foster and Mike Ryan, 56.25%; Judi Marshall and John Ziemer, 54.17%.

Airport Bridge Club Friday morning – North-south, A: Linda Burroughsford and Alan Greer, 59.48%; B: Eleanor Whelan and Ruth Wurster, 56.70%; Barbara and Martin Pieterse, 51.83%; east-west, A: Martha and John Welte, 61.95%; B: John Ziemer and Vic Bergsten, 55.31%; Sandi England and Ken Meier, 51.83%.

Airport Bridge Club Saturday afternoon – A: Paula Salamone and Cleveland Fleming, 54%; Chuck Heimerl and Al Dickman, 51%; B: Ed Morgan and Ron Henrikson, 50%; (tie) Gay Simpson and Paul Zittel, Dorothy May and Dale Anderson, 49%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday afternoon – Non-life masters. North-south, A: Paul Morgante and Jim McClure, 62.20%; Pat Kilbury and Jeff Oshlag, 53.87%; C: Pat Haynes and Terry Camp, 44.35%; east-west, A/B: Carol Roth and Patty Porter, 60.12%; C: Larry Himelein and David Schott, 56.25%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday morning – A: Saleh Fetouh and Jay Costello, 62.04%; B: Judy Graf and Fred Yellen, 52.08%; C: Mary Ball and Art Morth, 53.70%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday afternoon – 999er game. North-south, Natalie Abramson and Marge Plumb, 61.61%; Usha Khurana and Bill Rich, 59.23%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 55.06%; Jim McClure and Richard McGowan, 53.27%; Ruth Nawotniak and Barbara Hill, 50.89%; east-west, Judith Babat and Rivona Ehrenreich, 57.14%; Paula Rosen and Joyce Frayer, 54.46%; Carol Neuhaus and Joe Miranda, 52.08%; Terry and Bram Hamovitch, 51.79%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday evening – Victory Point Game. (3-way tie): Linda Burroughford and Bert Hargeshimer, Bob Sommerstein and Larry Abate, Edith Knaszak and Jan O’Mara, 2 wins.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Friday morning – A: Bud Seidenberg and Jay Costello, 61.85%; B: Sharon Benz and Stan Kozlowski, 57.41%; Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 53.70%; Henry Porter and Dian Petrov, 53.33%; C: Cathy Majewski and Pat Rasmus, 52.96%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Saturday afternoon – Chris Urbanek and John Sinclair, 67.13%; Gary Schmitt and David Colligan, 62.50%; Mike Ryan and Saleh Fetouh, 62.04%; Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 59.26%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Bill Feasley and Paul Zittel, 61.46%; Dick and Pat Rasmus, 59.38%, (tie) Joanne LaFay and Lillian Gotshall, Joe Miranda and Sandi England, 54.17%; Bob and Joan Ciszak, 50%.

Bridge Club Meridian Monday morning – Terry Fraas and Anne Watkins, 60%; Donna Steffan and Fred Yellen, 58%; Paula Rosen and Joyce Frayer, 54%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – Jeff Bender and Jim Lanzo, 58.7%; Ed Harman and Bob Lederhouse, 57.1%; Art Morth and Henry Chudy, 53%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Tuesday evening – North-south, Jasbeer and Violet Makhija, 57.50%; Jim and Paula Jones, 51.50%; east-west, Judie Bailey and Bob Lederhouse, 56.50%; Dian Petrov and Paul Capen, 55%; Jan O’Mara and Sandy Marcussen, 49.50%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Saturday afternoon – Jim Lanzo and Sushil Amlani, 66.67%; Dian Petrov and Bob Linn, 61.81%; Jim and Paula Jones, 54.17%; Miriam Regnet and Roy Crocker, 52.78%; David and Connie Wilson, 52.08%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 54.8%; Bruce and Jill Brown, 52.9%; east-west, Herb Falk and Marv Feuerstein, 61.1%; Fritz Schweiger and Joanne Zavarella, 53.9%.

Amherst Senior Center Thursday morning – Jeff Peters and Marian Morber, 56.3%; Rich Kayton and Cindy Darone, 55.8%.

Canterbury Woods Duplicate Wednesday – North-south, David Reeves and Nelson Torre, 60%; Meena Rustgi and Sukhanand Jain, 56.7%; east-west, Ruth Jones and Sandy Marcussen, 59.4%; Joan Mack and Dick Munschauer, 53.1%.

Clarence Senior Center Thursday – Linda Vassallo and Wilson McClaren, 61%; Lata Maheshwari and Ellen Lochead, 58%; Kathy Borcik and Bill Westley, 51%.

Town of Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – Paul Morgante and Marv Feuerstein, 59.7%; Kay Brinkman and Lynda Pettit, 55.5%; Fritz Schweiger and Joanne Zavarella, 52.7%.

email: danderson@buffnews.com