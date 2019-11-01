David Gray to bring 'White Ladder' anniversary tour to Artpark

David's Gray's just-announced "White Ladder" anniversary tour will head to Artpark for a concert at 8 p.m. July 13 in the Mainstage Theater (450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston).

The soulful British singer-songwriter was already three albums into his somewhat overlooked musical career before releasing "White Ladder," which would turn into his breakthrough effort. Led by singles "Babylon" and "Please Forgive Me," the well-crafted album would go on to reach multiplatinum status.

To coincide with the tour, the record will be receiving a remastered and deluxe edition re-release, the latter featuring demos, B-sides and rarities from the "White Ladder" recording sessions. Both formats will be available to purchase on Feb. 14.

In addition to performing "White Ladder" in full, Gray will fill out his tour set list with a selection of greatest hits from his nearly 30-year career.

Advance tickets are $39.50 to $89.50 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 8 through the venue's ticket office, LiveNation.com, Tickets.com or charge by phone at 888-223-6000.