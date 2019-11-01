Curbell Plastics buys Buffalo-based rival

Orchard Park plastics manufacturer Curbell Plastics has acquired the business of a smaller Buffalo rival.

Curbell Plastics did not say how much it paid to acquire the operations of Great Lakes Plastic Co., but not its facilities. It will hire a salesperson to continue servicing the Great Lakes accounts – some of which it already shared as customers, said spokeswoman Beth Summers.

She said she did not know how many employees Great Lakes had, or what would happen to them or the rest of the other company, which is based at 2371 Broadway.

The acquisition “will enhance our existing Western New York accounts strengthening our local presence,” said Jeff Burke, Curbell's regional director.

Founded in 1945, the family-owned and woman-owned Great Lakes is a plastic supply and fabrication business that has a retail store at its 35,000-square-foot plant. It produces custom-cut and sized plastic, display cases, sneeze guards, light panels, signs, boat and race car windshields, PVC, polycarbonate and Plexiglas.

Curbell has grown into one of the nation's top plastics materials suppliers, distributing durable performance plastic sheet, rod, tube, film, adhesives, sealants and prototyping materials.

It has 22 locations nationwide.