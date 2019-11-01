Cleveland Browns sign Jamestown's Stephen Carlson

The Cleveland Browns have signed tight end Stephen Carlson, a Jamestown native, to the active roster from their practice squad.
He takes the roster spot of defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale, who was placed on injured reserve with a calf injury.
Carlson signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Princeton in May and spent training camp with the team. He has been on the practice squad for the entire season.
At Princeton, he had 125 receptions for 1,632 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Carlson, a two-time All-Western New York first team selection, won the Connolly Cup as a senior at Jamestown in 2014 with 53 catches for 919 yards and eight touchdowns, while leading the state Class AA champion Red Raiders with 138 tackles to go with three sacks and 19 passes defensed.
