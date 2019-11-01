Clarence headed to seventh-straight Class AA girls soccer championship

Clarence will have a chance to win its seventh straight Class AA girls soccer title after topping Frontier, 2-1, Friday night in the semifinal round.

The Red Devils' opponent, No. 1 Lancaster, didn’t have such an easy time with No. 4 Williamsville North.

Both the Legends’ and the Spartans’ goaltenders were outstanding in net for their teams.

They kept the game scoreless through regulation, two overtime periods and another pair of 5-minute sudden-death overtime periods before the game went to penalty kicks.

There, Lancaster was able to knock off its ECIC I foe, 3-0, to advance to the Class AA championship game.

Clarence last defeated Williamsville North in the championship round. The Red Devils’ bout with the Legends is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday at Williamsville East’s complex.

Maple Grove wins Class C

Maple Grove won its first Class C boys soccer championship since 2012 by defeating No. 3 Randolph, 1-0, in sudden-death overtime.

The Red Dragons scored 15 seconds into the extra period. Caleb Foley had the game-winner.

N. Collins repeats in Class D

For the second year in a row, North Collins is the Class D boys soccer champion.

The No. 2 Eagles defeated top-seeded Riverside, 2-0, at Eden to take the division title.

Wade Richardson scored first in the 23rd minute of regulation off a corner kick assist from Mitch Warsaw.

North Collins’ second goal came from their top scorer in Alex Teijeira. He netted his 20th score of the season, assisted by Anthony Puntillo, in the 55th minute.

Meanwhile, Dominic Fricano earned the shutout in net. North Collins will play in its 11th Far West Regional in 20 seasons.