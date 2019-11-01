Buffalo, Amherst, Niagara Falls get funds for police bodycams

Three local police departments are being reimbursed for the costs of the purchase of body-worn cameras with assets seized in the prosecution of organized crime cases by the state Attorney General’s Office.

The Buffalo Police Department will receive $150,000 to cover the cost of 300 body cameras; Amherst will receive more than $37,000 for 49 cameras; and Niagara Falls will get nearly $52,000 for 93 cameras and eight docking stations, the AG’s Office announced Friday.

The funds come from the Capture an Account of a Material Situation, or CAMS, program.

Buffalo police are in the midst of equipping a total of 550 officers in the patrol, traffic and SWAT divisions, with body-worn cameras.