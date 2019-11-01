Bannister appointed to fill State Supreme Court Appellate Division vacancy

A former trial attorney and acting Kenmore village justice has been appointed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to fill a vacancy on the Appellate Division-Fourth Department of New York State Supreme Court, the governor's office announced Friday.

Tracey Bannister is a Supreme Court justice for the Eighth Judicial District, a position she was elected to in 2008. In addition, Bannister has served as supervising judge for civil matters in the Eighth Judicial District since 2016.

The appointment was one of four made to fill vacant Appellate Division seats across the state in all four departments.

The Fourth Department encompasses 22 counties in central and Western New York.

"These appointees represent some of the best and brightest legal minds in the Empire State, displaying exceptional integrity, temperament and commitment to public service," Cuomo said in a statement Friday.

Prior to serving on the bench in the Eighth Judicial District, Bannister was an acting justice in Kenmore Village Court from 2005 to 2008. She served as a law clerk for retired Supreme Court Justice Jerome C. Gorski.

Bannister was a trial attorney for Dempsey & Dempsey, as well as the law office of Richard Binko.

She earned her law degree from DePaul University in Chicago and a bachelor's degree from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, N.J.

All of the appointees were among dozens who were interviewed and had their applications reviewed by judicial screening committees for each of the four Appellate departments.

Under the state constitution and judiciary law, the governor has the authority to appoint justices to each Appellate Division from among those who have been elected as justices of the State Supreme Court. The appointments are not subject to confirmation by the State Senate.