Share this article

print logo

Ambulance service manager charged with embezzlement

Published |Updated

The former Town of Perry Ambulance Service's business manager was charged this week with third-degree grand larceny for embezzling more than $3,000 from ambulance service funds, New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli's office said Friday.

Darcy J. Conaway, 50, of Silver Springs, was arrested following a joint investigation by DiNapoli, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming County District Attorney Donald G. O’Geen.

Investigators said that between December 2014 and August 2017, Conaway used ambulance funds to pay her personal utility bills, DirecTV service and her husband’s membership to the New York State Snowmobile Association.

Conaway was arraigned at village of Perry Court by Judge Charles Miller and was released on $1,000 bail. She is due back in court on Nov. 5.

Maki BeckerMaki Becker– Maki Becker has been a staff reporter at The Buffalo News since 2005. Before that, she worked at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer.

There are no comments - be the first to comment