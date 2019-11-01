Ambulance service manager charged with embezzlement

The former Town of Perry Ambulance Service's business manager was charged this week with third-degree grand larceny for embezzling more than $3,000 from ambulance service funds, New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli's office said Friday.

Darcy J. Conaway, 50, of Silver Springs, was arrested following a joint investigation by DiNapoli, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming County District Attorney Donald G. O’Geen.

Investigators said that between December 2014 and August 2017, Conaway used ambulance funds to pay her personal utility bills, DirecTV service and her husband’s membership to the New York State Snowmobile Association.

Conaway was arraigned at village of Perry Court by Judge Charles Miller and was released on $1,000 bail. She is due back in court on Nov. 5.