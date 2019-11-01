There's always some good-natured bantering and teasing among politicians and government officials at news conferences, and there was plenty of it at last week's ribbon-cutting for People Inc.'s new Linwood-Lafayette Senior Apartments.

Rhonda Frederick, the nonprofit agency's CEO, started to introduce Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, and then stopped and just called her up. Hochul looked relieved.

"I was afraid you were going to launch into my bio. This area does not need my bio," Hochul joked. "I’m glad you stopped. This is where I feel most at home."

A few minutes later, Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown gave a shoutout to Leonard Skrill, the assistant commissioner and Buffalo regional head for New York State Homes and Community Renewal, which has provided tax credits and other funding for many of the local housing redevelopment projects, including for People Inc.

"Lenny is probably a little sore," Brown teased. "If you could see him in shorts and a T-shirt, he would be black and blue, because all of us are constantly beating on him to bring more housing dollars to the City of Buffalo. He does a good job of working with all of us."