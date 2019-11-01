80-year-old Lockport man to serve probation for sex crimes against 7-year-old girl

An 80-year-old Lockport man was put on probation for 10 years Friday for three sex crimes he committed in 2010 against a girl who was 7 years old at the time.

David A. Huntington of Prospect Street was given a year of interim probation last November by Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon.

During the year, defense attorney George V.C. Muscato said, Huntington "did everything he was supposed to do, and more."

Last year, Huntington pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of second-degree criminal sexual act. The maximum sentences for the three counts total 21 years.