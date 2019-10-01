WYLEGALA, Jennie F. (Provenzano)

September 29, 2019 of Kenmore at age 93. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth B. Wylegala; devoted mother of Susan (Juergen) Wylegala-Haeusler, Thomas (Helga) Wylegala, Heidi Wylegala, Elizabeth (Scott) Thistlethwaite, Andrew (Yoko) Wylegala and Wendy (Russell Floersch) Wylegala; loving grandmother of Eric Haeusler, Carey Vaughn and Meredith Wylegala; dear sister of Joan Grieco and the late Jessie, Angela, Philippa and Vincent Provenzano; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, 9:30 AM at the St. John Neumann Chapel of St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore. All are asked to assemble at the chapel. Interment to follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jennie's name to Hospice-Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Please share condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com