TAYLOR, Sabina E. (Zwolinski)

TAYLOR - Sabina E. (nee Zwolinski)

Of Tonawanda TWP, September 30, 2019. Wife of the late Robert Jumper; dear mother of Romney (Lisa) Taylor and the late Kerry Taylor; loving grandmother of Bonnie Jean, Molly Grace, Carley Anne and Aaron Jeffrey Taylor; predeceased by two sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM, where Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 10:30 AM. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. Condolences at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com