SMITH, Max E.

SMITH - Sgt. Max E. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on September 29, 2019. Beloved husband of SSG Jeanette Dowrey Smith; dear brother of Bill (Carol Lorenc) Smith, of Jamestown, TN; cherished step-dad of Stasi (Phil) Dorsheimer; also survived by other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 3-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 205 Longmeadow Rd., Amherst, on Friday morning at 10 o'clock. Rev. Earle King officiating. Please assemble at church. Mr. Smith was a 35-year Veteran of the U.S. Army. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com