RUHL, Dale L.

RUHL - Dale L. Of Williamsville, passed away September 29, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of the late Florence P. (nee Brown) Ruhl; awesome Dad of Brian Ruhl, Susan (Peter) Shisler, Kevin (Nancy Salwen), Laura (Lisa Boerum), Sharon (David) Genco and Mary (Joe) Shivens; best grandfather ever to Jessica (John) Sanders, Tim Shisler, Stephanie Lee Genco, Sara Elizabeth (Reed) Schall, Robert and Destiny Ruhl, Dylan, Charlotte and Grayson Ruhl, Benjamin, Joshua, Alexander and Nathaniel Boerum-Ruhl; predeceased by his first grandson, Andrew Shisler; loving great-grandfather to Leah and Johnny Sanders; fond brother of Jerry (Gloria) Ruhl and predeceased by siblings, Sterling (survived by May) Ruhl, Betty (Richard) Mitchell and Judith Ruhl; also survived by many loving family and friends. The family will be present on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (at Hopkins Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:30 AM from St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct. (at Maple Road), Williamsville. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harvest House, 175 Jefferson Ave., Buffalo, NY 14204. Dale was a U.S. Army Veteran who served in Korea, a retiree of General Mills and O-Cel-O Corp., an active member of the John Newman Mission Community and an avid gardener. "Well done, good and faithful servant." Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com