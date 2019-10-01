MITCHELL, Leon K. Jr.

MITCHELL - Leon K. Jr. Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 27, 2019. Devoted father of Mone Mitchell; loving son of Leon K. Sr. and the late Odessa Mitchell; dear brother of Jessica Mitchell; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit New Mt. Ararat Temple of Prayer Church, 971 Jefferson Ave., Buffalo, on Friday morning from 10-11 AM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com