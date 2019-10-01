HAEFNER, Gary F.

HAEFNER - Gary F. September 27, 2019 of Cheektowaga, NY; former husband of Judith A. (nee Shampoe); dear father of Walt (Kathleen) Haefner and Jason (Julie) Haefner; grandfather of Morgan Haefner; also survived by many nieces. Funeral Services will be on Thursday at 10:00 AM, from the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca 825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.). Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Family will be present at the funeral home Wednesday from 3:00-7:00 PM. Gary was a life member of Union Local #222 and Fraternal Order of Eagles #2692. Please share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com.