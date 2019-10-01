Delaware North testing new self-serve market at KeyBank Center

Delaware North Cos. will test a first-of-its kind food concept at KeyBank Center.

The Buffalo concessionaire's Market on Perry will "blow up" the traditional concessions stand format, said Vito Buscemi, vice president of brands and concepts at Delaware North.

Customers will be able to walk inside, grab hot and cold food as well as beverages including beer, and pay using a self-checkout system. Someone will be present to check IDs for alcohol purchases.

The centerpiece, and what is new to the market, is the Hot Ready Go component. It features chefs grilling a broader, evolving menu of Buffalo-tailored hot food in an exposed kitchen, and a roster of snacks that "go beyond nachos and hot pretzels," Buscemi said.

"We've been looking for ways to create customer-focused service styles that have more variety and highlight the food in a different way," Buscemi said.

Situated on the site of the former Perry's Ice Cream stand, which will be relocated, the concession stand is under construction now and will open sometime within the next month.

Other markets have embraced Delaware North's similar but more limited Market concepts, which lack the Hot Ready Go menu. After a successful test at Lambeau field, the Wisconsin stadium will convert all of its concessions stands to Tier Markets. Data showed transaction speed, average check total and customer satisfaction all improved after Tier Markets went live.