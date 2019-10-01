DE SANTIS, James R.

DE SANTIS - James R. September 24, 2019 of Boynton Beach, FL. Loving father of Elizabeth (Guillermo) Vallejo; dear brother of Rose Marie (late Jean) Masse, Joseph (Barbara), Andrew (Julie) and the late Ronnie De Santis. Friends may call Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 9:30 am at St. Andrew's Church (Elmwood and Sheridan Dr.). Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com