Chris Collins would join list of former members of Congress with criminal records

When Chris Collins walks into court Tuesday in Manhattan — where he is expected to plead guilty to federal charges tied to an alleged insider-trading scheme — he will join a relatively exclusive list.

There have been at least 19 members of Congress since 1987 who were charged with a crime while still in office and who later were convicted or pleaded guilty, according to a review of previous media reports by The Buffalo News.

Collins, a Clarence Republican, was indicted in August 2018.

He resigned from Congress on Monday.

Once he pleads guilty, Collins joins the following company: