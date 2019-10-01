CAREY, Paul J.

CAREY - Paul J. Of Tonawanda, NY, September 25, 2019. Beloved son of Virginia and the late Paul Carey and husband of the late Susan Carey; loving brother of Patrice (Robert) Erickson, Michelle Sirianni, Sean (Michele) Carey, Michael (Tracy) Carey, Suzanne Harper and Lisa Carey; survived by many nieces and nephews.No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial to be held at St. Andrews Parish at 1525 Sheridan Dr., Saturday, October 5, at 9:30 am. Masses offered for repose of Paul's soul requested by family.