CALDOW - Harvey R. Of Jacksonville, FL, formerly of Town of Tonawanda, September 27, 2019. Husband of the late Ruth E. Schwarz Caldow; dear father of Roger H. and Brian R. (Rebecca) Caldow; loving grandfather of Cindy (Bruce) Ceriello and Jason (Kristin) Caldow; great-grandfather of Ayla and Brock Caldow; brother of Leota (Muriel) Hall, late Donald (Alice) and Adam Caldow; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. Lawrence Ginnane funeral home, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Friday 3-5 and 7-9 PM. All are invited to a Funeral Service at Pilgrim Evangelical Lutheran Church, 44 Chapel Rd. (at Delaware Rd.), Kenmore, Saturday at 11 AM. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. Condolences to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com