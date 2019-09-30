Share this article

print logo

High School Scores and Schedule (Oct. 1)

Published

Football

Today’s game

Class A-1

Ken. West vs. McKinley, 7 p.m at Riverside.

Boys soccer

Monday’s games

Monsignor Martin

Canisius 7, Bishop Timon-St. Jude 0

C (6-5-1): Owen Jerge 2g; Jeff Mueller sho

ECIC II

Starpoint 2, Amherst 1 (OT)

ECIC III

Depew 3, Cheektowaga 2

D (2-6-1, 1-6-1): Devin Connoly 2g-a; Abdul Mukbell g

D’Youville Cup

Riverside 13, South Park 0

CCAA East

Allegany-Limestone 5, Randolph 0

AL (8-2, 5-0: Bryant Talbot 3g-a

Ellicottville 3, Salamanca 0

E (6-5, 3-2): Bryce Butler 3a

CCAA Central

North Collins 5, Pine Valley 0

NC (3-5, 3-3): Alex Tejiera 4g; Carson Tejiera g-a

Maple Grove 2, Frewsburg 0

MG (10-1, 5-1): Brendan Hirliman, Kevin Ruhlman g each

Silver Creek at Westfield, 6 p.m.

CCAA West

Olean 3, Falconer 0

Southwestern 2, Dunkirk 1

Chautauqua Lake 0, Fredonia 0 (OT)

Nonleague

Roy-Hart 1, V-Kendall 0

RH (6-2): Trent Choate gwg; Colby Hancock sho

Wilson 3, Tapestry 1

West Seneca West 11, West Seneca East 0

WSW (2-9): Cody Lawrence 4g; John Borton, DJ Dadzie comb. sho

Today’s games

Monsignor Martin

St. Mary’s/Lanc. at Nichols, 4:30 p.m.

Cardinal O’Hara at St. Francis, 7 p.m.

ECIC I

Clarence at Frontier, 5 p.m.

Clarence at Lancaster, 5 p.m.

Jamestown at West Seneca West, 5:30 p.m.

ECIC II

Wmsv. South at Wmsv. East, 7 p.m.

Sweet Home at Hamburg, 7:30 p.m.

ECIC III

Pioneer at Lake Shore, 5 p.m.

Iroquois at Maryvale, 6:30 p.m.

ECIC IV

Eden at Lackawanna, 4:30 p.m.

Holland at Springville, 4:30 p.m.

Tonawanda at Alden, 7 p.m.

Niagara Frontier

CSAT at Grand Island, 4:45 p.m.

Niagara Falls at Kenmore West, 4:45 p.m.

Lew-Port at Kenmore East, 6:30 p.m.

Nia-Wheatfield at N. Tonawanda, 7 p.m.

Niagara-Orleans

Barker at Roy-Hart, 4:30 p.m.

IAC

Gow at Central Baptist, 4 p.m.

West Seneca Christian at Park, 4 p.m.

D’Youville Cup

Lafayette at City Honors, 4:30 p.m.

McKinley at Hutch-Tech, 4:30 p.m.

Olmsted at I-Prep/Grover, 4:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Canisius at East Aurora, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Monday’s games

ECIC I

Frontier 2, Lancaster 1

F (8-3, 6-2): Tricia Curran g; Gwen Goldowski gwg; Emily Shaver a

ECIC II

Hamburg 9, Starpoint 0

H (6-0): Claire Danyluk 3g; Laura Bogner g-2a; Olivia Vail g-a; Teagan Dodson g-a; Alayna Godios so, 3 saves

ECIC III

East Aurora 2, Pioneer 1 (2OT)

ECIC IV

Alden 5, Holland 2

A (10-1, 8-1): Ava Eichensehr 4a; Alyssa Attardo 3g

Niagara-Orleans

Roy-Hart 2, Medina 1

Nonleague

Maryvale 7, Buffalo Seminary 0

M (7-4-1): Sienna Fell 2g-a; Alexis Murtha sho

Iroquois 4, City Honors 1

I (10-0): Grace Kulniszewski 3g; Brittany Esslinger, Morgan Kulniszewski 2a each

Sacred Heart 7, Lake Shore 0

Ellicottville 1, Maple Grove 1

Today’s games

Monsignor Martin

Buf. Seminary at O’Hara, 4:30 p.m.

Christian Central at Mt. Mercy, 4:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Nardin, 4:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s/Lanc. at Nichols, 4:30 p.m.

ECIC IV

Lackawanna at Holland, 6 p.m.

Niagara Frontier

Grand Island at CSAT, 4:45 p.m.

Kenmore West at Niagara Falls, 4:45 p.m.

N. Tnwnda at Nia.-Wheatfield, 4:45 p.m.

Kenmore East at Lew-Port, 7 p.m.

Niagara-Orleans

Albion at Newfane, 4:30 p.m.

Akron at Wilson, 4:45 p.m.

CCAA East

Catt/Little Valley at Ellicottville, 4:30 p.m.

Franklinville at Portville, 4:30 p.m.

Randolph at Salamanca, 4:30 p.m.

CCAA Central

Silver Creek at Chaut Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Frewsburg at North Collins, 4:30 p.m.

Pine Valley at Westfield, 4:30 p.m.

CCAA West

Falconer at Olean, 4:30 p.m.

Dunkirk at Southwestern, 7 p.m.

Radcliffe Cup

da Vinci at Emerson, 4:30 p.m.

I-Prep at Middle Early College, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo Arts at Olmsted, 4:30 p.m.

City Honors at Hutch-Tech, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Tapestry at Global Concepts , 4:30 p.m.

West Seneca West at W.S. East, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Monday’s games

ECIC I

Lancaster 25-25-25, Jamestown 10-16-13

L (6-3, 5-3): Sarah Dauer 3 ace; Meg Vona 7k, 7d

ECIC II

Starpoint at Amherst, no report.

ECIC III

Pioneer 19-25-25-25, Iroquois 25-20-23-21

Cheektowaga 25-25-25, Maryvale 10-17-16

ECIC IV

Alden 25-25-25, Depew 9-14-18

A (9-0, 8-0): Emma Wlostowski 12k, 7d, 10 ace; Jenna Kersten 17 ast, k, 3d, 2 ace, 3 blk

Holland 25-25-25, Tonawanda 13-18-20

Niagara-Orleans

Wilson 25-25-26, Akron 7-20-24

CCAA North

Forestville at Dunkirk no report.

North Collins 25-25-25, Fredonia 12-13-16

Silver Creek 25-25-25, Westfield 16-19-11

SC (3-7): Kiera Brennan 6k, 4 ace; Bailey Watroba 3k, 2 blk, 2 ace

Cassadaga Valley at Pine Valley, no report.

Nonleague

Buf Sci at Global Concepts, no report

City Honors 25-25-25, Nia. Falls 17-14-10

CH (5-0): Maddie Root: 6 ace, 4 ast, 10d; Majda Kassem-Lopez: 5 ace, 6k, 6d

Mount Mercy 25-25-25, Olmsted 7-6-9

MM (4-6, 2-5): Olivia Seifert 14 cons. serves; Olivia Jarosz 5k

V-Batavia 25-25-25, Albion 10-16-11

St. Mary’s/Lanc. 25-25-25, Eden 19-18-9

SML (17-2-1): Kelly Cleversly 15k; Jasmine Brundage 18d

Portville 25-25-25, Otto-Eldred (Pa.) 12-9-13

P (6-0): Kylie Blessing 24 ast, 9k, 5 ace; Tori Unverdorben 8k, 5 ace, 4d

Today’s games

Monsignor Martin

St. Mary’s/Lanc. at Nardin, 6 p.m.

ECIC I

West Seneca West at Jamestown, 5 p.m.

Clarence at Frontier, 6:30 p.m.

Orchard Park at Wmsv. North, 6:30 p.m.

ECIC II

Sweet Home at Hamburg, 6:30 p.m.

Amherst at West Seneca East, 6:30 p.m.

ECIC III

Springville at East Aurora, 6 p.m.

Iroquois at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.

ECIC IV

Holland at Depew, 6 p.m.

Alden at Cleveland Hill, 6:30 p.m.

JFK at Lackawanna, 6:30 p.m.

Niagara Frontier

North Tonawanda at CSAT, 4:45 p.m.

Niagara Falls at Grand Island, 4:45 p.m.

Lockport at Lew-Port, 4:45 p.m.

CCAA East

Portville at Salamanca, 5 p.m.

Olean at Ellicottville, 6:30 p.m.

All-Limestone at Randolph, 6:30 p.m.

CCAA Central

Brocton at Panama, 5 p.m.

Falconer at Sherman, 6 p.m.

Clymer at Maple Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Chaut. Lake at Southwestern, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Health Sciences at Buf Science , 4:30 p.m.

Nichols at City Honors, 4:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s School for the Deaf at New Life Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Forestville at Catt/Little Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Olmsted at Pioneer, 6:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball

Monday’s games

Nonleague

Sweet Home 25-30-25, Lockport 14-28-15

SH (4-4): Kenny Naples 13k, 2 blk, 3 ace; Shawn Romonowski 6k

Orchard Park 26-22-25-25-15, V-Victor 28-25-18-18-11

Clarence 25-28-25, Canisius 20-26-23

East Aurora 25-25-25, City Honors 8-14-7

St. Joe’s 25-25-21-25, West Seneca East 23-22-25-18

SJ (5-3): Ryan Lane 10k, 7 blk; Nicholas Mayer 5k, 9 blk

Lancaster 25-25-25, St. Mary’s/Lanc. 21-13-11

L (3-6): Jackson Jerebko 9k; Dallas Gianni 23 ast

Starpoint 25-25-17-19-15, Hutch-Tech 9-15-25-25-8

S (5-3): Brandon Petricca 5 ace, 5k

Today’s games

Monsignor Martin

Canisius at St. Francis, 6:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s/Lanc. at St. Joe’s, 6:30 p.m.

Niagara Frontier

Grand Island at Niagara Falls, 4:45 p.m.

Kenmore East at Niagara-Wheatfield, 4:45 p.m.

Nonleague

Cheektowaga at McKinley, 4:30 p.m.

Amherst at Iroquois, 5 p.m.

Field hockey

Monday’s games

ECIC

Lancaster 4, East Aurora 0

Clarence 4, Starpoint 2

Orchard Park 2, Sweet Home 0

Iroquois 5, Hamburg 0

I (7-2): Quinn Wierzbowski gwg

Niagara-Orleans

Roy-Hart 1, Kenmore/City Honors 0

RH (8-2, 5-2): Abby Ander gwg; Cheyenne Stilwell a

Nonleague

Sacred Heart 3, Buffalo Seminary 1

SH (4-5): Devin Seeley 2g; Caitlin Taft g

Today’s games

Niagara-Orleans

Newfane at Akron, 4:45 p.m.

Kenmore at Wilson, 5 p.m.

Roy-Hart at Medina, 7 p.m.

Boys golf

Monsignor Martin

St Joe’s 207, Nichols 213

M: Gabe Schulefand (N) 38 at Sheridan

St. Mary’s/Lanc 204, St. Francis 214

M: Jacob D’Antonio 37 at Lancaster

ECIC Large North

Clarence 271, Wmsv. South 297

M: Justin Gugliuzza (C) 39 at CC of Buffalo

ECIC Large South

East Aurora/Holland 273, Lancaster 293

M: Michael Wolski (L) 39 at East Aurora

Hamburg 280, West Seneca 288

M: Cameron Cswaykus (WS) 37 at Harvest Hill

ECIC Small North

Depew 277, Amherst 281

M: John Giangreco (A) 39 at Park

Amherst 281, Alden 291

M: John Giangreco (A) 39 at Park

ECIC Small South

Pioneer 286, Springville 298

M: Mac Quinn (S) 38 at Springville

Niagara Frontier

Lew-Port 263, Kenmore West 324

M: Hannah Cassidy (LP) 38 at NFGC

Kenmore East 275, Lockport 277

M: Zach Golibersuch (KE) 39 at Brighton

Niagara-Orleans

Medina 255, Roy-Hart 282

M: Ian Wagner (M) 37 at Shelridge

Girls tennis

ECIC III

Iroquois 4, Lake Shore 1

Niagara Frontier

Niagara-Wheatfield 5, Kenmore East 0

Grand Island 5, Kenmore West 0

Lockport 3, Lew-Port 2

Nonleague

Southwestern 3, Olean 2

Girls Gymnastics

Nonleague

Sweet Home 110.00, Kenmore 133.35, Frontier 151.05

Section VI Leaders

Vault

Kayla Gleason (Frontier) 9.300, Jenna Blair (Fro) 9.100, Gianna Muriel (Hamburg) 9.00, Lily Miller (Fro) 8.300, Alison Wojciechowski (Lancaster) 8.300, Jenna Draves (Lan) 8.250, Hannah Wojciechowski (Lan) 8.250, Charlotte Moyer (Wmsv. East) 8.150, Angelina Terry (Wmsv. South) 8.150, Anna Marks (WS) 8.100, Kayla Schaefer (Lan) 8.100, Hallie Staniszewski (Ham) 8.100.

Uneven Bars

Gleason (Frontier) 9.300, Cali Czarcinski (Fro) 9.200, Ali Zglinicki (Fro) 8.650, A. Wojciechowski (Lancaster) 8.600, Moyer (Wmsv. East) 8.350, Blair (Fro) 8.300, Courtney Ando (Lan) 8.200, Mekenna Hruby (Hamburg) 8.100, H. Wojciechowski (Lan) 7.900, Sophia Balaya (Ham) 7.850.

Balance Beam

Gleason (Frontier) 8.800, Marks (Wmsv. South) 8.800, Lia Reyes (Wmsv. East) 8.750, Blair (Fro) 8.700, A. Wojciechowski (Lancaster) 8.700, Zglinicki (Fro) 8.550, Muriel (Hamburg) 8.200, Katherine Nyhart (Ham) 8.100, Moyer (WE) 8.000, Schaefer (Lan) 7.900, H. Wojciechowski (Lan) 7.900.

Floor Exercise

Gleason (Frontier) 9.500, Czarcinski (Fro) 9.350, A. Wojciechowski (Lancaster) 9.250, Zglinicki (Fro) 9.200, Hruby (Hamburg) 9.000, Moyer (Wmsv. East) 8.750, H. Wojciechowski (Lan) 8.700, Blair (Fro) 8.600, Miller (Fro) 8.600, Ava Rosenthal (WE) 8.600.

All-Around

Gleason (Frontier) 36.900, A. Wojceichowski (Lancaster) 34.850, Blair (Fro) 34.700, Moyer (Wmsv. East) 33.250, H. Wojciechowski (Lan) 32.750, Reyes (WE) 31.600, Schaefer (Lan) 31.500, Marks (Wmsv. South) 31.250, Ruby Freiman (WE) 30.050, Marnie Johnson (WS) 27.750.

There are no comments - be the first to comment