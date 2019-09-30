High School Scores and Schedule (Oct. 1)

Football
Today’s game
Class A-1
Ken. West vs. McKinley, 7 p.m at Riverside.
Boys soccer
Monday’s games
Monsignor Martin
Canisius 7, Bishop Timon-St. Jude 0
C (6-5-1): Owen Jerge 2g; Jeff Mueller sho
ECIC II
Starpoint 2, Amherst 1 (OT)
ECIC III
Depew 3, Cheektowaga 2
D (2-6-1, 1-6-1): Devin Connoly 2g-a; Abdul Mukbell g
D’Youville Cup
Riverside 13, South Park 0
CCAA East
Allegany-Limestone 5, Randolph 0
AL (8-2, 5-0: Bryant Talbot 3g-a
Ellicottville 3, Salamanca 0
E (6-5, 3-2): Bryce Butler 3a
CCAA Central
North Collins 5, Pine Valley 0
NC (3-5, 3-3): Alex Tejiera 4g; Carson Tejiera g-a
Maple Grove 2, Frewsburg 0
MG (10-1, 5-1): Brendan Hirliman, Kevin Ruhlman g each
Silver Creek at Westfield, 6 p.m.
CCAA West
Olean 3, Falconer 0
Southwestern 2, Dunkirk 1
Chautauqua Lake 0, Fredonia 0 (OT)
Nonleague
Roy-Hart 1, V-Kendall 0
RH (6-2): Trent Choate gwg; Colby Hancock sho
Wilson 3, Tapestry 1
West Seneca West 11, West Seneca East 0
WSW (2-9): Cody Lawrence 4g; John Borton, DJ Dadzie comb. sho
Today’s games
Monsignor Martin
St. Mary’s/Lanc. at Nichols, 4:30 p.m.
Cardinal O’Hara at St. Francis, 7 p.m.
ECIC I
Clarence at Frontier, 5 p.m.
Clarence at Lancaster, 5 p.m.
Jamestown at West Seneca West, 5:30 p.m.
ECIC II
Wmsv. South at Wmsv. East, 7 p.m.
Sweet Home at Hamburg, 7:30 p.m.
ECIC III
Pioneer at Lake Shore, 5 p.m.
Iroquois at Maryvale, 6:30 p.m.
ECIC IV
Eden at Lackawanna, 4:30 p.m.
Holland at Springville, 4:30 p.m.
Tonawanda at Alden, 7 p.m.
Niagara Frontier
CSAT at Grand Island, 4:45 p.m.
Niagara Falls at Kenmore West, 4:45 p.m.
Lew-Port at Kenmore East, 6:30 p.m.
Nia-Wheatfield at N. Tonawanda, 7 p.m.
Niagara-Orleans
Barker at Roy-Hart, 4:30 p.m.
IAC
Gow at Central Baptist, 4 p.m.
West Seneca Christian at Park, 4 p.m.
D’Youville Cup
Lafayette at City Honors, 4:30 p.m.
McKinley at Hutch-Tech, 4:30 p.m.
Olmsted at I-Prep/Grover, 4:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Canisius at East Aurora, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Monday’s games
ECIC I
Frontier 2, Lancaster 1
F (8-3, 6-2): Tricia Curran g; Gwen Goldowski gwg; Emily Shaver a
ECIC II
Hamburg 9, Starpoint 0
H (6-0): Claire Danyluk 3g; Laura Bogner g-2a; Olivia Vail g-a; Teagan Dodson g-a; Alayna Godios so, 3 saves
ECIC III
East Aurora 2, Pioneer 1 (2OT)
ECIC IV
Alden 5, Holland 2
A (10-1, 8-1): Ava Eichensehr 4a; Alyssa Attardo 3g
Niagara-Orleans
Roy-Hart 2, Medina 1
Nonleague
Maryvale 7, Buffalo Seminary 0
M (7-4-1): Sienna Fell 2g-a; Alexis Murtha sho
Iroquois 4, City Honors 1
I (10-0): Grace Kulniszewski 3g; Brittany Esslinger, Morgan Kulniszewski 2a each
Sacred Heart 7, Lake Shore 0
Ellicottville 1, Maple Grove 1
Today’s games
Monsignor Martin
Buf. Seminary at O’Hara, 4:30 p.m.
Christian Central at Mt. Mercy, 4:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Nardin, 4:30 p.m.
St. Mary’s/Lanc. at Nichols, 4:30 p.m.
ECIC IV
Lackawanna at Holland, 6 p.m.
Niagara Frontier
Grand Island at CSAT, 4:45 p.m.
Kenmore West at Niagara Falls, 4:45 p.m.
N. Tnwnda at Nia.-Wheatfield, 4:45 p.m.
Kenmore East at Lew-Port, 7 p.m.
Niagara-Orleans
Albion at Newfane, 4:30 p.m.
Akron at Wilson, 4:45 p.m.
CCAA East
Catt/Little Valley at Ellicottville, 4:30 p.m.
Franklinville at Portville, 4:30 p.m.
Randolph at Salamanca, 4:30 p.m.
CCAA Central
Silver Creek at Chaut Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Frewsburg at North Collins, 4:30 p.m.
Pine Valley at Westfield, 4:30 p.m.
CCAA West
Falconer at Olean, 4:30 p.m.
Dunkirk at Southwestern, 7 p.m.
Radcliffe Cup
da Vinci at Emerson, 4:30 p.m.
I-Prep at Middle Early College, 4:30 p.m.
Buffalo Arts at Olmsted, 4:30 p.m.
City Honors at Hutch-Tech, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
Tapestry at Global Concepts , 4:30 p.m.
West Seneca West at W.S. East, 7 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Monday’s games
ECIC I
Lancaster 25-25-25, Jamestown 10-16-13
L (6-3, 5-3): Sarah Dauer 3 ace; Meg Vona 7k, 7d
ECIC II
Starpoint at Amherst, no report.
ECIC III
Pioneer 19-25-25-25, Iroquois 25-20-23-21
Cheektowaga 25-25-25, Maryvale 10-17-16
ECIC IV
Alden 25-25-25, Depew 9-14-18
A (9-0, 8-0): Emma Wlostowski 12k, 7d, 10 ace; Jenna Kersten 17 ast, k, 3d, 2 ace, 3 blk
Holland 25-25-25, Tonawanda 13-18-20
Niagara-Orleans
Wilson 25-25-26, Akron 7-20-24
CCAA North
Forestville at Dunkirk no report.
North Collins 25-25-25, Fredonia 12-13-16
Silver Creek 25-25-25, Westfield 16-19-11
SC (3-7): Kiera Brennan 6k, 4 ace; Bailey Watroba 3k, 2 blk, 2 ace
Cassadaga Valley at Pine Valley, no report.
Nonleague
Buf Sci at Global Concepts, no report
City Honors 25-25-25, Nia. Falls 17-14-10
CH (5-0): Maddie Root: 6 ace, 4 ast, 10d; Majda Kassem-Lopez: 5 ace, 6k, 6d
Mount Mercy 25-25-25, Olmsted 7-6-9
MM (4-6, 2-5): Olivia Seifert 14 cons. serves; Olivia Jarosz 5k
V-Batavia 25-25-25, Albion 10-16-11
St. Mary’s/Lanc. 25-25-25, Eden 19-18-9
SML (17-2-1): Kelly Cleversly 15k; Jasmine Brundage 18d
Portville 25-25-25, Otto-Eldred (Pa.) 12-9-13
P (6-0): Kylie Blessing 24 ast, 9k, 5 ace; Tori Unverdorben 8k, 5 ace, 4d
Today’s games
Monsignor Martin
St. Mary’s/Lanc. at Nardin, 6 p.m.
ECIC I
West Seneca West at Jamestown, 5 p.m.
Clarence at Frontier, 6:30 p.m.
Orchard Park at Wmsv. North, 6:30 p.m.
ECIC II
Sweet Home at Hamburg, 6:30 p.m.
Amherst at West Seneca East, 6:30 p.m.
ECIC III
Springville at East Aurora, 6 p.m.
Iroquois at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.
ECIC IV
Holland at Depew, 6 p.m.
Alden at Cleveland Hill, 6:30 p.m.
JFK at Lackawanna, 6:30 p.m.
Niagara Frontier
North Tonawanda at CSAT, 4:45 p.m.
Niagara Falls at Grand Island, 4:45 p.m.
Lockport at Lew-Port, 4:45 p.m.
CCAA East
Portville at Salamanca, 5 p.m.
Olean at Ellicottville, 6:30 p.m.
All-Limestone at Randolph, 6:30 p.m.
CCAA Central
Brocton at Panama, 5 p.m.
Falconer at Sherman, 6 p.m.
Clymer at Maple Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Chaut. Lake at Southwestern, 6:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Health Sciences at Buf Science , 4:30 p.m.
Nichols at City Honors, 4:30 p.m.
St. Mary’s School for the Deaf at New Life Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Forestville at Catt/Little Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Olmsted at Pioneer, 6:30 p.m.
Boys volleyball
Monday’s games
Nonleague
Sweet Home 25-30-25, Lockport 14-28-15
SH (4-4): Kenny Naples 13k, 2 blk, 3 ace; Shawn Romonowski 6k
Orchard Park 26-22-25-25-15, V-Victor 28-25-18-18-11
Clarence 25-28-25, Canisius 20-26-23
East Aurora 25-25-25, City Honors 8-14-7
St. Joe’s 25-25-21-25, West Seneca East 23-22-25-18
SJ (5-3): Ryan Lane 10k, 7 blk; Nicholas Mayer 5k, 9 blk
Lancaster 25-25-25, St. Mary’s/Lanc. 21-13-11
L (3-6): Jackson Jerebko 9k; Dallas Gianni 23 ast
Starpoint 25-25-17-19-15, Hutch-Tech 9-15-25-25-8
S (5-3): Brandon Petricca 5 ace, 5k
Today’s games
Monsignor Martin
Canisius at St. Francis, 6:30 p.m.
St. Mary’s/Lanc. at St. Joe’s, 6:30 p.m.
Niagara Frontier
Grand Island at Niagara Falls, 4:45 p.m.
Kenmore East at Niagara-Wheatfield, 4:45 p.m.
Nonleague
Cheektowaga at McKinley, 4:30 p.m.
Amherst at Iroquois, 5 p.m.
Field hockey
Monday’s games
ECIC
Lancaster 4, East Aurora 0
Clarence 4, Starpoint 2
Orchard Park 2, Sweet Home 0
Iroquois 5, Hamburg 0
I (7-2): Quinn Wierzbowski gwg
Niagara-Orleans
Roy-Hart 1, Kenmore/City Honors 0
RH (8-2, 5-2): Abby Ander gwg; Cheyenne Stilwell a
Nonleague
Sacred Heart 3, Buffalo Seminary 1
SH (4-5): Devin Seeley 2g; Caitlin Taft g
Today’s games
Niagara-Orleans
Newfane at Akron, 4:45 p.m.
Kenmore at Wilson, 5 p.m.
Roy-Hart at Medina, 7 p.m.
Boys golf
Monsignor Martin
St Joe’s 207, Nichols 213
M: Gabe Schulefand (N) 38 at Sheridan
St. Mary’s/Lanc 204, St. Francis 214
M: Jacob D’Antonio 37 at Lancaster
ECIC Large North
Clarence 271, Wmsv. South 297
M: Justin Gugliuzza (C) 39 at CC of Buffalo
ECIC Large South
East Aurora/Holland 273, Lancaster 293
M: Michael Wolski (L) 39 at East Aurora
Hamburg 280, West Seneca 288
M: Cameron Cswaykus (WS) 37 at Harvest Hill
ECIC Small North
Depew 277, Amherst 281
M: John Giangreco (A) 39 at Park
Amherst 281, Alden 291
M: John Giangreco (A) 39 at Park
ECIC Small South
Pioneer 286, Springville 298
M: Mac Quinn (S) 38 at Springville
Niagara Frontier
Lew-Port 263, Kenmore West 324
M: Hannah Cassidy (LP) 38 at NFGC
Kenmore East 275, Lockport 277
M: Zach Golibersuch (KE) 39 at Brighton
Niagara-Orleans
Medina 255, Roy-Hart 282
M: Ian Wagner (M) 37 at Shelridge
Girls tennis
ECIC III
Iroquois 4, Lake Shore 1
Niagara Frontier
Niagara-Wheatfield 5, Kenmore East 0
Grand Island 5, Kenmore West 0
Lockport 3, Lew-Port 2
Nonleague
Southwestern 3, Olean 2
Girls Gymnastics
Nonleague
Sweet Home 110.00, Kenmore 133.35, Frontier 151.05
Section VI Leaders
Vault
Kayla Gleason (Frontier) 9.300, Jenna Blair (Fro) 9.100, Gianna Muriel (Hamburg) 9.00, Lily Miller (Fro) 8.300, Alison Wojciechowski (Lancaster) 8.300, Jenna Draves (Lan) 8.250, Hannah Wojciechowski (Lan) 8.250, Charlotte Moyer (Wmsv. East) 8.150, Angelina Terry (Wmsv. South) 8.150, Anna Marks (WS) 8.100, Kayla Schaefer (Lan) 8.100, Hallie Staniszewski (Ham) 8.100.
Uneven Bars
Gleason (Frontier) 9.300, Cali Czarcinski (Fro) 9.200, Ali Zglinicki (Fro) 8.650, A. Wojciechowski (Lancaster) 8.600, Moyer (Wmsv. East) 8.350, Blair (Fro) 8.300, Courtney Ando (Lan) 8.200, Mekenna Hruby (Hamburg) 8.100, H. Wojciechowski (Lan) 7.900, Sophia Balaya (Ham) 7.850.
Balance Beam
Gleason (Frontier) 8.800, Marks (Wmsv. South) 8.800, Lia Reyes (Wmsv. East) 8.750, Blair (Fro) 8.700, A. Wojciechowski (Lancaster) 8.700, Zglinicki (Fro) 8.550, Muriel (Hamburg) 8.200, Katherine Nyhart (Ham) 8.100, Moyer (WE) 8.000, Schaefer (Lan) 7.900, H. Wojciechowski (Lan) 7.900.
Floor Exercise
Gleason (Frontier) 9.500, Czarcinski (Fro) 9.350, A. Wojciechowski (Lancaster) 9.250, Zglinicki (Fro) 9.200, Hruby (Hamburg) 9.000, Moyer (Wmsv. East) 8.750, H. Wojciechowski (Lan) 8.700, Blair (Fro) 8.600, Miller (Fro) 8.600, Ava Rosenthal (WE) 8.600.
All-Around
Gleason (Frontier) 36.900, A. Wojceichowski (Lancaster) 34.850, Blair (Fro) 34.700, Moyer (Wmsv. East) 33.250, H. Wojciechowski (Lan) 32.750, Reyes (WE) 31.600, Schaefer (Lan) 31.500, Marks (Wmsv. South) 31.250, Ruby Freiman (WE) 30.050, Marnie Johnson (WS) 27.750.
