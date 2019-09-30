Frontier upsets No. 1-ranked Lancaster in girls soccer

Frontier’s girls soccer team had hardly recovered from the excitement of Saturday’s victory over cross-town rival Hamburg when coach Ronald Sporyz’s Falcons pulled off another huge win on Monday.

Junior Gwyn Goldowski scored with 4 seconds left in the second overtime to give the Falcons a dramatic a 2-1 ECIC victory at Lancaster.

Not only was it the first loss of the season for the Legends, the last unbeaten team among Western New York large school teams, it came on a day that Lancaster had climbed past Grand Island into the No. 1 position in the latest WNY Coaches Poll.

There were only 5 minutes left in regulation when senior co-captain Tricia Curran scored the tying goal for Frontier, sending the game to two 10-minute overtime periods.

Sophomore Emily Shaver assisted on Goldowski’s winner.

The victory was the fourth in a row for Frontier, and avenged a 2-1 loss to the Legends in the season opener. The win thrust the Falcons (6-2-0) into the middle of the ECIC I race with Lancaster (6-1-2) and Clarence (6-1-2). Frontier will play at home against Clarence next Monday.

Senior co-captain Julia Downey headed home the winning goal for Frontier in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Hamburg, another ranked team to fall to the Falcons. Hamburg is ranked fifth and Frontier sixth in this week’s WNY poll.

Lancers sweep Eden

St. Mary’s of Lancaster, the No. 1 girls volleyball team in this week’s WNY Coaches’ Small School Poll, began a busy week with a 3-0 sweep (25-19, 25-18, 25-9) at No. 3-ranked Eden. The Lancers have Monsignor Martin matches against Nardin and Nichols the next two days before a Friday showdown against the No. 1-ranked large school, Orchard Park, in Lancaster on Friday.

Considering what’s ahead, Lancers coach Don Pieczynski was pleased with his team’s approach Monday.

“A good win for us,” Pieczynski said. “We were coming off Homecoming Weekend, and you don’t know what to expect. With four matches we’re playing this week topped off with Orchard Park on Friday, you don’t want to look too far ahead. The team stayed focused today and everybody played pretty solid.”

Kelly Cleversly led the Lancers with 15 kills while Jasmine Brundage came up with 18 digs against the Raiders, annually one of the public schools powers in the area.

St. Mary’s is 17-2-1 counting tournament sets and 6-0 in Monsignor Martin.

Meanwhile, Orchard Park rallied after losing the first two sets and won, 3-2, at Victor of Section V. The Quakers dropped sets by 28-26 and 25-22, before coming back to win 25-18, 25-18 and 15-11.

No. 1 Canisius falls

Canisius, which climbed to the No. 1 spot in this week’s WNY Coaches’ Boys Volleyball Poll on the strength of last week’s win over then top-ranked Orchard Park, was upset on Monday night.

The Crusaders fell to visiting Clarence in three tight sets, 3-0, at the Kennedy Field House. The set scores were 25-20, 28-26, 25-23.

It was the first dual match loss for Canisius (8-1). The only previous sets in duals the Crusaders had lost were in a 3-2 win over Orchard Park last Wednesday.

Kulniszewski adds on

Grace Kulniszewski added to her Iroquois career record for goals with three in the Chiefs’ 4-1 nonleague girls soccer victory over City Honors in Elma. Kulniszewski now has 105 goals in her varsity career.

The previous record was 85, which she broke two weeks ago. Brittany Esslinger and Morgan Kulniszewski, Grace’s young sister, each had two assists in the victory for Iroquois (10-0), which is ranked third among WNY small schools this week.

Grace Kulniszewski had 21 goals and 54 points this season. Morgan has 13 goals and 38 points.

Mary Grace Glavey had the City Honors goal with Natalie Milne assisting.