Starpoint's Carson Marcus named News' football player of the week

Carson Marcus of Starpoint has been selected as the Buffalo News Football Player of the Week for Week Three.

Marcus completed 10 passes for 171 yards and five touchdowns for the Spartans during their 41-15 victory Friday against defending Section VI Class A champion West Seneca East. He passed for TDs of 2, 20, 47, 25 and 21 yards.

The Buffalo News Player of the Week is selected from among that week’s Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports top performers.

The other Connolly Cup/ADPRO Week Three top performers are Santino Aramini (JFK), Tyler Baker (Canisius), P.J. Burns (Depew), Tyler Clear (Franklinville/Ellicottville), Jake Dean (Starpoint), Thomas Furmanski (Albion), Sam Kline (St. Joe’s), Jeremy Matute (Williamsville South), Jacob Mazza (Akron), Zach Norton (Clarence), Jake Ritts (St. Francis), Jimmy Scott (St. Joe’s), Eddie Vona (Kenmore West) and Tywon Wright (Southwestern).

Honor roll

• The Trench Trophy nominees for Week Three are Logan Leeds (Akron), Conor Mahony (Lancaster), Eric Schon (St. Francis), AJ Urbaniak (Williamsville South), Teryon Vernon (WNY Maritime/Health Sciences) and Zack Wolfer (Franklinville-Ellicottville).

These players are eligible for induction into the Trench Trophy Hall of Fame and will be considered for the top senior two-way lineman of the year during the Trophy’s annual Hall of Fame Induction banquet at the end of the season at the Lancaster Elks Lodge.

• The Jim Kelly Underclassmen of the Week are junior quarterback Adam Mietz of Akron and sophomore defensive end Gavin Susfolk of Akron.

• Here are this week’s Character Athletes of the Week, as sponsored by Cross Training Athletics and Intense Milk. The honorees, who are selected for setting positive examples in speech, conduct, love, faith and integrity of the game are Anthony McCarley (Amherst), Devonte Prince (Bennett), Ceric Kristan (Chautauqua Lake), Joshua Tonkin (Jamestown), John Wendt (Lew-Port), Tra’e Hill (Pioneer), Austin Babb (Portville) and AJ Urbaniak (Williamsville South).