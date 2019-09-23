Tonawanda Coke auction approaches as stakeholders take sides

Barring an 11th-hour surprise bidder, the much-anticipated auction of Tonawanda Coke's sprawling 140-acre plant along the Niagara River is likely to be a dud.

The absence of a competitor, a predictable prospect given the site's environmental woes, means developer Jon M. Williams and Ontario Specialty Contracting of Buffalo are in line to become the site's next owner.

Even more important, perhaps, the lack of a competing bid may also pave the way for a state brownfields cleanup, a strategy a local congressman and a prominent community group have promised to fight.

"We expect Jon Williams will be the next owner of the Tonawanda Coke site," Rebecca Newberry, executive director of the Clean Air Coalition of Western New York, acknowledged last week.

Even now, a year after it shut down and in the midst of bankruptcy, the Town of Tonawanda company continues to generate controversy, this time over what type of remediation is best for the community.

Williams, who has a purchase agreement to buy the property, wants to redevelop the site as a computer data center and believes a state brownfields approach is quicker and just as effective as the alternative, a federal Superfund cleanup.

Town Supervisor Joseph H. Emminger agrees. He worries that Superfund, a program with many projects and too little money, will allow the Tonawanda Coke site to sit abandoned for years.

"You do the math," Emminger said. "You can figure out how long it will take them to get to our site."

Rep. Brian M. Higgins said the primary goal should not be the speed of a cleanup, but rather its quality. He favors a Superfund strategy and is prepared to fight any brownfields designation by the state.

"My concern is that the brownfields program was never put in place to clean up sites as big as Tonawanda Coke," Higgins said last week.

He said the site's proximity to the Niagara River requires a cleanup that goes beyond what is envisioned under the state brownfields program. He said the Superfund program also has the legal resources and enforcement power to insure that polluters pay their fair share.

The auction, approved by the judge overseeing Tonawanda Coke's bankruptcy case, is part of the company's plan for ending its manufacturing operations and liquidating its assets.

Convicted of criminal wrongdoing at a federal court trial and fined $25 million, the company shut down last year. The site is currently in the hands of state and federal environmental officials.

Williams is working with Honeywell, which holds an $8 million mortgage on the property, and their push for a brownfields cleanup has gained backing in recent months. In addition to Emminger, the local chamber of commerce and several state and county lawmakers have voiced support for their strategy.

"The bottom line is we don't want to wait 25 years," said Jackie James-Creedon, director of Citizen Science Community Resources, a local group. "We want to see those smokestacks gone."

At the core of the debate over what happens at the Tonawanda Coke site is Honeywell, and whether the company is held accountable for the contaminants it left behind.

Emminger is convinced the company will step up to the plate and said any suggestion that a brownfields cleanup will allow it to walk away is false. He points to Honeywell's role, in partnership with Ontario Specialty, in the $30 million cleanup of the former Buffalo Color site in Buffalo.

The Clean Air Coalition, the community group that first cast a spotlight on Tonawanda Coke, insists a brownfields cleanup would do exactly what the public fears – allow Honeywell to receive substantial financial relief through the use of state tax credits associated with brownfields projects.

Those refundable tax credits include redevelopment tax credits of 10 to 22% and property tax credits of up to 100%, depending on the number of employees working at the redeveloped site, according to the state.

"We do not believe polluters should be absolved of the mess they created," Newberry said.

Williams, the developer, said the notion that Honeywell will walk away scot free is off base. He also suggested a Superfund cleanup might fall short of remediating the entire site.

"If we want the site to have a viable economic future, we have to clean up the abandoned structures," he said last week.

Higgins, who is prepared to challenge the state if it moves ahead with a brownfields designation, said he spoke with a number of experts, including Judith Enck, former regional administrator for the EPA, and they agreed the riverfront site required a Superfund strategy.

"They believe a site that is contaminated as that one is requires the full force of the federal Superfund program," he said.

The auction is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Monday at the U.S. District Courthouse in Buffalo.