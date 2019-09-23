To pumpkin and beyond: 10 fall-themed local beers

The days are shorter, the nights are longer and the beers are darker, which can only mean that fall has arrived. Dust off your hoodies for the cooler weather and all the beers of the season that come with fall. Most every brewery has one or more fall seasonals available, and while you should try them all, here are 10, in alphabetical order, to seek out above the rest.

42 North Brewing Company: Oatmeal Cookie Brown Ale

25 Pine St., East Aurora (805-7500)

Brewed with locally sourced toasted oats from Elm Street Bakery, 42 North’s perennial fan favorite Oatmeal Cookie Brown Ale features caramel and toasted bread flavors. Above all else, it tastes just like an oatmeal cookie. Available on draft.

Buffalo RiverWorks: Raisin Bran Dubbel

359 Ganson St. (342-2292)

The fourth in RiverWorks Brewing’s line of cereal-inspired beers, Raisin Bran Dubbel features a whole heaping helping of Raisin Bran cereal dumped into the mash to produce notes of rich malt and raisin-forward dark fruit. RiverWorks’ Raisin Bran Dubbel should be on tap by the end of September. Available on draft. See also: RiverWorks MiA Festbier. Available in cans.

Five and 20 Spirits & Brewing: Haulin’ Oats Brown Ale

8398 W Main St., Westfield (793-9463)

Haulin’ Oats is an oaty brown ale with hints of cinnamon, aromas of oatmeal, raisins and roasted nuts and flavors of dark fruit, toasted bread and caramel. This is yet another beer on this list that tastes like an oatmeal cookie. Available in bottles, on draft.

Hamburg Brewing: Oktoberfest

6553 Boston State Road, Hamburg (649-3249)

I’ll readily admit that it had been a while since I had Hamburg’s Oktoberfest before this year, but this is a beer that I have fallen in love with again this year. It’s light and easy drinking with a good balance between sweet malts and earthy hops. Available in bottles, on draft.

MyCity Brew: Byson Brown Munich Dunkel

(564-7663)

The result of years of voting and tastings events is Byson Brown Munich Dunkel, MyCity Brew’s flagship brew named for Buffalo’s honorable mayor. Byson Brown drinks more like a light-bodied brown ale; it’s malty and crisp with a smooth finish. Available on draft.

New York Beer Project: Apple Pie Milkshake IPA

6933 S Transit Road, Lockport (743-6927)

Proof that not all Oktoberfest beers need be festbiers and marzens, New York Beer Project’s Apple Pie Milkshake IPA pushes the boundary of the styles of the season. Aged on 16 gallons of apple pie filling, then aged on a pound of apple pie spices (cinnamon, fenugreek, lemon peel, ginger, clove, nutmeg). Apple and vanilla up front, hops and caramel maltiness on the finish. Enough said. Available on draft.

Pearl Street Grill & Brewery: Pumpkin Ale

76 Pearl St. (856-2337)

One of my favorite pumpkin beers is Pearl Street’s Pumpkin Ale. Yes, I fully admit that I am that basic. A potpourri of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and ginger, all backed by pumpkin, malt and hops. Simply put, this is a well-brewed, sturdy pumpkin beer. Available on draft.

Resurgence Brewing Company: Brandy Barrel Aged Vanilla Cappuccino Pumpkin Ale

1250 Niagara St. (381-9868) and 55 Chicago St. (768-6018)

Yes, you read that right. If you didn’t know that a brandy barrel aged version of Resurgence’s fall classic Vanilla Cappuccino Pumpkin Ale exists, now you do. At a whopping 12%, it’s a slow sipper to be sure, so make sure you’re extra cautious when this is in your glass. It’s incredibly smooth with perfect vanilla and cappuccino notes. You can thank me later. Available on draft.

SATO Brewpub: Satoberfest

110 Pearl St. (248-1436)

Satoberfest is a prototypical festbier that features nice biscuit aromas, a light-body and slightly sweet malty finish. It’s sharp, crisp and, at 5.6%, you don’t have to feel guilty about ordering a second pint. Or a third. Who is counting? Available on draft.

Thin Man Brewery Oktoberfest

492 Elmwood Ave. (923-4100) and 166 Chandler St. (393-4355)

If you’re looking for a traditional marzen to fill your stein this season, look no further than Thin Man’s Oktoberfest. It’s smooth and malty with notes of caramel and spice. Available in cans, on draft.