If Josh Allen was as consistent as TV ratings for Buffalo Bills games, every Bills fans would be happy.

The Bills had their third straight “wow” rating Sunday, this time for their 21-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The game had a 36.4 rating on WIVB-TV, the local CBS affiliate, which was the same rating a week earlier for Buffalo’s 28-14 victory over the New York Giants led by the Bills quarterback.

The Bills’ 17-16 season-opening victory over the New York Jets after a fourth-quarter comeback led by Allen had a 36.0 rating.

Of course, there were 70,000 potential viewers in New Era Field, which explains why Sunday’s rating wasn’t even higher.

Sunday’s game started with a 31.8 rating and hit a peak rating of 40.5 at game’s end.

Once again, NFL games dominated the local TV ratings.

The Los Angeles Rams’ 20-13 victory over the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield had a 15.8 rating on WGRZ, the local NBC affiliate that carries “Sunday Night Football.”

The New Orleans Saints’ 33-27 win over Seattle had a 14.5 rating on WIVB after the Bills game.

The New York Giants’ 32-31 victory over Tampa Bay in quarterback Daniel Jones’ first start had a 6.2 rating on WUTV, the local Fox affiliate.

To put the local NFL ratings in perspective, it is rare for any prime-time network entertainment program to get a live double-digit during the regular TV season, which starts tonight.

The Emmy Awards Sunday night had what could be a historic low local rating of 2.9 on WUTV, dropping to a 1.8 rating from 10:45 to 11 p.m. when “Fleabag” was named best comedy and “Game of Thrones” was named best drama. I will have more on the Emmys later this week.

