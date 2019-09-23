SKOWRONSKI, Joseph F.

Skowronski - Joseph F. September 19, 2019, beloved husband of Eileen; devoted father of Joseph (Amy), Russell (Dawn) and Cheryl (Scott) Witt; cherished grandfather of Joe (Emily), Ashley (Nick), Jillian, late Luke, Zachary, Nolan, Samantha, Natalie and Nathan; great-grandfather of Carter, Caylee and Colton; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Skowronski was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Polish Falcons Nest #6. Memorials in Joseph's name may be made to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society or Lukey's Legacy. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca Monday from 4-7 pm, at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at

