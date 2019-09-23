Robber with knife strikes Jamestown convenience store

A person armed with a knife robbed a Jamestown gas station convenience store early Monday morning, according to the Jamestown Police Department.

Police said a black male suspect threatened the store clerk and made off with proceeds from the Kwik Fill at 1617 West 3rd St. just after 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Police described the suspect as being 6 foot to 6-foot-2, weighing about 275 pounds, wearing a black stocking that covered his face. He was wearing a bright yellow T-shirt with a dark, long-sleeved T-shirt underneath, dark-colored jogging pants and white shoes, police said.

Police is asking anyone who may recognize the suspect or who may know any details about this crime contact the Jamestown Police at 483-7537. Police said anonymous tips can be left at 483-TIPS (483-8477).