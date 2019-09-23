Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 23, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: A favorite lyric from singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco, born in Buffalo on this date in 1970, “I don’t wear anything I can’t wipe my hands on.”

• • •

CALL NOW – Reservations are needed today for the Northtown Christian Women’s Connection luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Classics V, 2425 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Speaker will be Bill Long, owner of SPAR Self-Defense. Doris Ortman will provide an inspirational talk, “The Empowerment of Riding Through Life with Laughter and Tears.” Cost is $22. Call 775-5002 or 835-1061.

• • •

HEAVEN AND EARTH – Science, nature and religion are the topics at the free IMAGINE Buffalo lunchtime lecture series Tuesday in the Central Library on Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo. It begins with a Great Courses video at noon, followed by a panel discussion at 12:30 p.m. with Jim Guido of WNY STEM Hub, Rev. Richard Augustyn, director of the St. Jude Center; and Larry Brooks, president of the board of the Western New York Land Conservancy.

• • •

FIND HELP – More than 40 agencies will provide information on health, housing and jobs as St. Francis of Assisi Outreach holds a free Service Fair from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 144 Broad St., City of Tonawanda. There will be free hot dogs, snacks and face painting for youngsters. For info, call 692-3070 or visit stfrancistonawanda.org.

• • •

LISTEN UP – Local artist and author Jackie Albarella will talk about Presidential photography and how it has changed over time at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site, 641 Delaware Ave. Tickets are $5.

Author and paranormal researcher Mason Winfield will discuss the supernatural Tonawandas at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the North Tonawanda History Museum, 712 Oliver St.

• • •

SING OUT – The Alden Area Ecumenical Choir welcomes newcomers of all ages to its first rehearsal of the season at 7 p.m. Thursday in Alden Presbyterian Church, 13298 Broadway. All denominations welcome. No audition necessary. For info, call Chuck Friedmann at 608-7612 or email friedmannc@verizon.net.

• • •

REUNION ALERT – The annual Mount St. Joseph Academy Alumnae Association Mass and luncheon will be held Oct. 5 in Acqua Restaurant, 2192 Niagara St. Mass begins at 11:30 a.m. Guest speaker is Lauri Lynn Nicholson, Class of 1971, executive vice president for financial services at Viacom. Cost is $30. For info and reservations, call Terri Pantano McMullen, Class of 1967, at 983-2712.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Rose H. Sconiers, Katie Alexander, Parker Fay, Sandy Bieniek, Tabitha McCabe, Sister Mary Gloria Lewandowski, Kenneth J. Turner, Leann Guzzetta, Bridget Hall, Pam Gibbins, J. F. Karb III, Dean Roman, MaryPat Schlicht, Ellen Zelasko, Liz Kazmierczak,, Zachary McGowan, Nora Rose Murphy, Sean Stablewski, Andrew Kuczmarski, Linda Hall, Gerald “Moose” Tomassi, Anne Kramer, Vera Kowal, Lisa Dueringer and Betsy O’Brien.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.