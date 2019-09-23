Share this article

Police ID Kenmore man stabbed to death near Tonawanda store

Police on Monday identified the man who was stabbed to death this weekend outside a corner store in the Town of Tonawanda.

Town police say Mark Bottita, 59, of Kenmore, was stabbed at about 1 a.m. Saturday near 90 Vulcan St., off Tonawanda Street just north of Riverside Park, and died at the scene. That's the address of the Vulcan Mini Mart.

Police say they have a good idea of what led to the stabbing, but they would not release further details Monday morning because they don't want to jeopardize the investigation. It's not clear whether they have a suspect in custody.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department's confidential tip line at 879-6606.

