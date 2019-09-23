Niagara Falls woman admits robbing man in his apartment

As a panel of potential jurors waited to be selected for her trial, Carly R. Chew of Niagara Falls admitted Monday in State Supreme Court in Lockport that she robbed a man of about $300 in his Falls apartment.

Chew, 23, of Willow Avenue, faces up to seven years in state prison when she returns before Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. for sentencing Nov. 15.

Chew admitted to a reduced charge of attempted second-degree robbery. Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Ryan K. Parisi said the victim, who lives on 19th Street, suffered lacerations on his forehead and shoulder blade, and his TV set was damaged in the fracas on Nov. 30, 2017.

Chew, who had no previous criminal record, was indicted in May 2018 but wasn't apprehended until January of this year, court records show.