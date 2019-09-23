MICHALSKI, Edward R.

MICHALSKI - Edward R. Passed away on September 21, 2019, beloved husband of Jane M. Michalski; dear father of Nancy J. (Philip) Maiarana, Gail A. (Joseph) Brzezowski, Michael E. and James J. Michalski; grandfather of Michael, Mark, Dylan, Samantha and Gavin; great-grandfather of Miles and Violet; brother of Stella Songin and the late Ellen (Duane) Traver, the late Henry (Florence) Michalski. Friends may call Tuesday 3-7 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, (one mile north or Maple Rd.), where prayers will be offered Wednesday at 10:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at Good Shepherd R.C. Church, 5441 Tonawanda Creek Rd., Pendleton. Memorials to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be made at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com