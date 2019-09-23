Deaths Death Notices
MICHALSKI, Edward R.
MICHALSKI - Edward R. Passed away on September 21, 2019, beloved husband of Jane M. Michalski; dear father of Nancy J. (Philip) Maiarana, Gail A. (Joseph) Brzezowski, Michael E. and James J. Michalski; grandfather of Michael, Mark, Dylan, Samantha and Gavin; great-grandfather of Miles and Violet; brother of Stella Songin and the late Ellen (Duane) Traver, the late Henry (Florence) Michalski. Friends may call Tuesday 3-7 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, (one mile north or Maple Rd.), where prayers will be offered Wednesday at 10:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at Good Shepherd R.C. Church, 5441 Tonawanda Creek Rd., Pendleton. Memorials to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be made at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Funeral Home:
Dengler, Roberts, Perna FH
