MEYER, Pamela M.

MEYER - Pamela M. Of Hamburg, NY, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019, with her family by her side. Beloved wife of Kenneth J. Meyer, Sr.; loving mom of James Meyer, Debra Clifford and Kenneth Jr. (Dawn) Meyer; cherished grandma of James Meyer, Brooke Meyer, Lauren Clifford, Matthew Clifford, Braden Chudzik and Eric Meyer; daughter of the late Kenneth and Marie (nee Wheeler) Goehring; dearest sister of Tonnie (Don) Stroud, Kathy (Jim) Niklas and Nancy (late Tom) Miller; sister-in-law of Gail (Jerry) Tiedemann; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and her beloved fur babies. The family will be present on Wednesday from 10-11 AM for a Memorial Gathering at Trinity Episcopal Church, 261 E. Main St., Hamburg, NY 14075. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at the church at 11 AM. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share online condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com