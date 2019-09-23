Medina's Brian Fry proving to be an all-season performer

Brian Fry is already a diamond prospect. An All-Western New York shortstop for Medina’s state semifinalist team as a sophomore, Fry is ranked among the top recruits in his class in New York.

Canisius College is among the schools that have offered a scholarship, said Fry, whose father was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in 1989.

“Brian’s got baseball in his blood,” said Eric Valley, coach of the merged Medina/Lyndonville/Barker football team. “He’s the real deal in baseball, a top player in the state getting recruited all over.”

Fry has also played varsity football since he was a freshman and last year Valley told him, “You’re going to start getting some football interest. What do you think?”

“I have a lot of fun playing football,” Fry responded. “I’m leaving all my options open.”

Fry flashed his football ability Friday night with highlight plays on offense, defense and special teams. He amassed 301 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns – 129 yards and two scores on 10 rushes, 75 yards and a touchdown on five receptions, two interceptions returned for 67 yards and a 30-yard punt return – in leading the Mustangs to their first victory of the season, 26-6 on the road against previously unbeaten Maryvale.

Through the first three games of the season, Fry has rushed for 189 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, caught 11 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns, returned six kickoffs for 220 yards (36.7 average), three punts for 65 yards (21.7 average) and registered 26 tackles (three for loss) with three interceptions on defense.

“Brian is a very dynamic player,” Valley said. “His natural instincts are just phenomenal.”

Fry, a 6-foot, 170-pound right-hander whose fastball has been clocked in the mid-80s, was Medina’s JV quarterback before getting called up to varsity in the second game of his freshman season.

“He was the best player on the field that night,” Valley said.

The Mustangs have featured Fry at wide receiver, running back and quarterback in wildcat formations. On defense, he’s played inside and outside linebacker, cornerback and safety.

“Wherever we think we can use him best,” Valley said. "He’s our go-to guy.”

Fry earned All-WNY honorable mention for his secondary play as a sophomore. With eight players unavailable Friday night, the Mustangs moved Fry from the front seven to free safety for the first time this season.

“It’s such a luxury to be able to put him back there,” Valley said. “Because we had so many guys in new positions, we need him to be our field general. We move him down in the box when there’s a need there. But all things being even, I think he’s one of the best free safeties in Western New York. He’s just so instinctual.”

Fry used his shortstop instincts to pick off two passes from Maryvale quarterback Connor Desiderio, a St. Bonaventure baseball commit.

“Reading and reacting to where the ball is going,” Fry said. “It was fun to fly around a bit and go after the ball more than I normally do.”

Fry shook off a hit to the knee late in the first half and broke open the game with a 54-yard touchdown run with 6:05 remaining in the fourth quarter. He caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Jarin Rhim in the second quarter and sealed the win with a 30-yard scoring run and an interception in the final minutes.

“It feels good coming off two weeks of pretty tough losses to come out and beat the No. 1 team in the division,” Fry said. “We are going to build on it and come out next week and get a win for our homecoming game.”

The Mustangs (1-2) host Dunkirk (2-1) on Friday night in a crucial Class B-2 contest.

While many high school athletes choose to specialize in one sport to enhance their college prospects, Fry is proud to be a three-season performer for Medina, playing football, basketball and baseball.

“I like being an athlete and keeping myself going all the time,” Fry said. “I just like being around the guys and building friendships.”

“Especially in a small town like Medina,” Valley said. “You get a stud athlete like that and to see them pigeonhole themselves into doing just one sport, it closes a lot of doors. I love to see kids take any opportunity they can to compete.

“And that’s what Brian is – a competitor.”