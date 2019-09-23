What do you do after you watch the Buffalo Bills defeat the Cincinnati Bengals, 21-17, in uncomfortable 90-degree heat in New Era Field?

If you’re a TV critic, you rewatch the game in comfortable air conditioning to see how Bills fans at home sweated it all out.

I do this a few times a year, usually after attending games with my sons in an annual tradition.

But I wasn’t exactly looking forward to rewatching Sunday because CBS was sending one of its lower-tier teams, play-by-play man Tom McCarthy and former kicker Jay Feely.

But they won me over gradually before completely getting my appreciation for their call of the biggest play of the game – Bills tight end Dawson Knox’s 49-yard catch and run with a Josh Allen pass that set up the Bills winning touchdown.

“He’s like a battering ram,” said McCarthy as Knox ran over a couple of Bengals to get an extra 20 yards or so.

“He reminded me of a rookie Jeremy Shockey,” said Feely, a former teammate of the New York Giants tight end.

McCarthy, the play-by-play announcer for the Philadelphia Phillies, gets extra points because he has a terrific voice and a strong excitement level on big plays.

Feely, who used to kick extra points, illustrated he did a vast amount of homework on both teams throughout the game to perhaps compensate for playing a position that isn’t ideally suited for an analyst.

He also was on the money when expressing what had to be the anxiety level of Bills fans and mostly accurately predicted the results of replays.

If there was one significant benefit from rewatching the game, it was clearing up some confusion in the stadium of what was going on in replays.

It would have been a good idea if Feely had explained what the Bengals and quarterback Andy Dalton did in the second half to reignite their offense against a Bills defense that dominated in the first half.

But overall, the McCarthy-Feely team exceeded expectations, just like the Bills have done the first three weeks of the season.

Now let’s go on to more highlights of the broadcast:

Soccer Anyone? McCarthy and Feely spent a considerable amount of time focused on the shoes worn by Bills back Frank Gore, calling them old soccer shoes that are no longer available anymore.

The Billy Fuccillo "Huge" Award: When the Bengals defense stopped the Bills on their first possession, Feely said “that’s a huge stop.” There were 58 minutes left in the game.

The Dropsies: When Bengals receiver John Ross dropped a pass, Feely said: ”He can’t afford to keep dropping the ball.” For that, Feely is awarded the Howard Cosell Award for having "a firm grasp of the obvious.”

The Understatement of the Game: “It is loud here,” said McCarthy of the New Era crowd. In the stands, you couldn’t even hear the introductions of the Bills players.

Oliver, Oliver: Feely said of the Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver: “I thought he was the best draft pick on any team.”

Hard on Knox: After a penalty on Knox early in the game, Feely said: “He has to step up his game.” He later dissed Knox for dropping a pass, saying “this is a play you have to make.” All was undoubtedly forgiven after the 49-yard reception.

A Good Feel: While the New Era crowd cheered after it saw a flag on an incompletion, thinking it might have been roughing the passer against the Bengals, Feely quickly noted that Allen was being called for grounding because his pass didn’t go past the line of scrimmage.

Comedy Relief: Several times during breaks for highlights, studio analyst Phil Simms had catchy adjectives for Feely, including “handsome” and "stout.”

He’s No Romo: After McCarthy speculated that the Bills might use Allen’s running ability on the Bengals' 1-yard line before the quarterback rolled out and hit Knox for a touchdown, Feely predicted a Gore run. “That’s one for you, partner,” Feely told McCarthy.

Parents’ Weekend: After the Knox catch, McCarthy noted “his mom and dad are here to see him play.”

The 71% Solution: Before Bills coach Sean McDermott decided to go for a two-point conversion after a Bengal penalty brought the ball to the 1-yard line, Feely noted it was like a third down and one yard to go play and they are converted 71% of the time. “Why wouldn’t you go for two points?” As they pointed out near game's end, that extra point to take an 8-0 lead was huge, since at 20-17, the Bengals would have needed only a field goal to tie the game.

Picky, Picky Picky: Feely speculated that a flag on the conversion was for a pick play before the referee said the block was legal because it was a yard from the line of scrimmage.

Snow Job: After McCarthy said it “was a gorgeous day,” Feely noted the weather was a lot better than the day McCarthy worked the Bills snow game against Indianapolis a few seasons back.

Buffalove: Forgive the snow line. Feely undoubtedly won over some Buffalo fans when he said: “There is no place better to watch football than Buffalo, New York, when the Buffalo Bills are winning.” If you want to be picky, the Bills actually play in Orchard Park. Under McCarthy’s urging, Feely added Buffalo and Green Bay were his two favorite places to play.

Math Major: Noting that the Bills started the season with six touchdowns on six visits to the red zone, McCarthy cracked; “I’m not a mathematician but that’s perfect.”

Challenging Remark: When Bengals rookie Coach Zac Taylor challenged a spot that gave the Bills a first down, Feely said: “I don’t like it. It has to be definitive.” The challenge was denied. Feely later accurately predicted a John Brown catch for a first down would be overturned after a Taylor challenge. That meant the Bills had to settle for a field goal.

Define Massive: When the Bills' T.J. Yeldon fumbled, McCarthy said he took a “massive” hit. The replay showed otherwise.

High Ball Talk: Feely, the ex-kicker, noted that Seattle coach Pete Carroll let Stephen Hauschka go because he doesn’t hit a high ball and that the windy conditions in Buffalo made the kicker ideal for the Bills.

Gimme a Break: If you were in New Era, the most confusing and perhaps important replay of the game came when Allen was in bounds and fumbled before the Bengals recovered. Even CBS’ officiating expert Gene Steratore was at first uncharacteristically unclear over who was going to get the ball. After much confusion, it was decided the Bengal who recovered had part of his body out of bounds and the Bills kept the ball.

High Anxiety: At halftime, Feely spoke for all Bills fans when he said Buffalo "should have a bigger lead than it has.”

Keeping Hope Alive: Feely rightly tore into Allen for his misguided interception when the Bills were up 14-0, calling it a “terrible decision” and adding: “Don’t give (the Bengals) possession, don’t give them hope. This is the play they want to see him eliminate.” Feely also wondered if the previous grounding call had something to do with Allen’s throw. By game’s end, Feely gave Allen “a ton of credit” for redeeming himself on the winning TD drive after he knew his terrible interception let the Bengals back in the game.

Camera Shot of the Day: CBS caught Allen looking angry at himself on the sideline after the interception, which led to the Bengals drive that cut the lead to 14-7.

Mixon’s The One: The announcers noted that Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon vowed to be better in this game and delivered.

More Buffalove: In the fourth quarter, McCarthy refocused on the crowd: “The crowd has been great all day. It’s been good all week in Buffalo.”

Dancing with the Star: McCarthy noted that Gore was dancing on the sideline after his winning touchdown. It wasn’t exactly dancing, but the replay showed he was celebrating as “Shout!” played in the background and CBS added some crowd shots.

I Give Up: At New Era, it was hard to understand what Cincinnati was complaining about after Tre’Davious White’s game-clinching interception. It turned out Bengals coach Taylor apparently thought White committed a safety after running to the end zone in celebration. Steratore explained that White gave himself up before heading to the end zone.

The Big Finish: Before signing off, McCarthy previewed the Bills game Sunday against New England in a battle of the undefeated. “If you thought this city was abuzz this week, and it was abuzz, I can’t imagine what it is going to be like this week in Buffalo.” He will have to imagine it. CBS’ second team, Ian Eagle and Dan Fouts, will be calling the game between two unbeaten teams.

