LeCASTRE, Bernard "Bernie"

LeCASTRE - Bernard "Bernie"

September 21, 2019, age 84, beloved husband of 61 years to Mary (nee Limina) LeCastre; devoted father of Lisa (James) Morganstern, MaryBeth LeCastre and the late Stephen Bernard LeCastre; dearest father in law of Leonardo Tempestoso; loving grandfather of Matthew Stephen and Mia Rose Tempestoso; dear brother of the late Richard (Patricia) LeCastre; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (near W. Ferry St.). Family and friends are invited Wednesday at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Holy Angels Church, 348 Porter Ave., Buffalo, NY 14201 (please assemble at church). Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bernie's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Bernie was the Owner and Operator of Sergio & Bernardi Clothiers and Linwood Draperies in Buffalo, NY. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com