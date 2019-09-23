KLEIN, Betty Lois

KLEIN KLEIN - Betty Lois Of East Amherst, NY on September 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Warren I. Klein. Devoted mother of Cheryl (Guy) LaBelle, Randi (Gerry) Morkisz, Jamie (Martin) VonEllen, and Lori (Rick) Schkolnick. Nana of the late Jason, Scott, Sarah (Matt), Jenna, Andrea, David, Matt and Jake. Great-grandmother of Mason and Vivian. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday 11 AM at AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC., 281 Dodge Road. The family will welcome condolence visits at Randi's home on Monday from 6-9 PM, and on Tuesday from 3-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Hospice of Buffalo or the Buffalo Jewish Federation. Family guestbook available online at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com