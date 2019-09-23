Clarence native, Cup champ Kevyn Adams named Sabres senior VP of business

One of the key players over LECOM Harborcenter's first six years is getting a big promotion into the Sabres front office.

Clarence native Kevyn Adams, a Stanley Cup champion in 2006 with the Carolina Hurricanes, has been named the Sabres' senior vice president of business administration. Adams had been serving as general manager of Harborcenter since January, partly in the wake of the executive purge that took place late last year at Pegula Sports and Entertainment.

"Kevyn has been a valuable member of our leadership team since 2013 and is the perfect person to oversee the Buffalo Sabres’ day-to-day business operations,” Sabres president Kim Pegula said in a statement. “Kevyn brings unsurpassed experience, perspective and vision to this position. He exemplifies our company values of teamwork, respect, accountability, integrity, trust and success; and will further our company mission in this role.”

Adams, 44, will be taking on a business role and he will not be involved in hockey operations. After an 11-year playing career in the NHL with six teams, Adams originally joined the Sabres in 2009 as player development coach and served as assistant coach from 2011-2013. He was named vice president and director of the Academy of Hockey at LECOM Harborcenter in October 2013, a year before the facility opened.

“I’m grateful for the trust Terry and Kim have shown in me,” Adams said in the same statement, referencing team owner Terry Pegula. "We have worked together over the last six years to grow the game of hockey in a variety of ways through the Academy of Hockey and Buffalo Jr. Sabres organization. Our visions remain aligned as we turn to the daily business operation of the Sabres franchise. I am humbled and honored to begin this responsibility.”

In other PSE news, Jason Long has been promoted from assistant general manager to GM of LECOM Harborcenter. Former Sabres center and Rochester Amerks captain Matt Ellis has been named director of the Academy of Hockey after serving in multiple coaching roles there since his retirement as a player in 2016.