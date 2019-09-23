'Justice in journalism' will be explored at scholarship luncheon

“The Griot Renaissance: Black Journalists in the New Buffalo” will be the theme of the third annual Carl R. Allen Memorial Scholarship Luncheon at noon Oct. 5 in Mount Olive Baptist Church, 701 E. Delavan Ave.

Keynote speaker Anthony Neal, a SUNY Buffalo State associate professor of journalism, will talk about "Telling the Story: The Imperative of Justice in Journalism" as the luncheon explores how to bridge the gap from the oral tradition to today’s journalism to empower the community. The Daughters of Creative Sound also will perform, recounting the history of early black journalists like Samuel Cornish and John Russwurm, who started Freedom's Journal in 1827 as the country's first African American owned newspaper.

The luncheon is sponsored by the Buffalo Association of Black Journalists, which will award its $1,000 scholarship to the 2019 winner. Tickets are $35 and available at Eventbrite, from any BABJ member or by calling 849-5598. For sponsorship or advertising opportunities, call 444-6464.